|
|
Gloria M. (Thomas) Lewis
Age 91, formerly of Brookline and Mt. Lebanon, PA, on February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Lewis for 67 years; loving mother of John (Debbie) Lewis, Barbara Lewis, Janie (Tom) Root, Joni (Jimmie) Sacco and Eddie (Joanie) Lewis; cherished grandmother of Dana Vidale, Jamie Flisek, Jon Michael Lewis, Haley Lewis, Cole Lewis, Philip Root and Gianna Sacco and great grandmother of Nico and Trevi Vidale and Evan and Blake Flisek; sister of; Alice (late Pierce) Marratto and the late Loretta Budway and her husband Ray, who survives, Charles Thomas Jr. and his wife Kay, who survives, also many nieces and nephews. Gloria was a longtime member of the Christian Mothers and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-8 PM at the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 11 am, at Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church, Scott Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020