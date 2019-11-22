|
|
Gloria S. Allen
Bonita Springs - Gloria Seaman Allen, 81, of Bonita Springs, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Naples. She was born June 21, 1938, in Cleveland, OH, a daughter of the late Clarence and Frances (Anderson) Seaman. Allen had been a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 18 years, coming from Rock Hall, MD.
She was a graduate of Smith College in Northampton, MA and received her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in American Studies from George Washington University. In 1965, she married Charles Allen, a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School. Mr. Allen passed in 1996.
After working as an interior designer, she served as the curator and then director of the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum in Washington, D.C. She published four books and numerous magazine articles about colonial American history and decorative arts.
Allen loved to travel, especially to her family's cottage on Lake Temagami in northern Ontario and to her family's farm on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
She is survived by her three children, Ted Allen and his wife, Carrie of Bethesda, MD, Chris Allen and his wife, Wendy of Miami, and Jennifer Bowen and her husband, Chris of Lincoln University, PA; her companion for the past 20 years, Vince Hovanec of Bonita Springs; her sister, Rusty Portmann of Rocky River, OH; and her 6 beloved grandchildren, Charlie, Kelsey, Christopher, William, Chandler, and Sam.
Funeral services will be held on November 23 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Parish in Chestertown, MD. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at the family's farm.
Allen had a great love for animals, especially cats. Her family suggests that any memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of Naples in her honor.
To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019