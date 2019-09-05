|
|
Grace L. Johnson
Naples - Grace Lorraine Johnson, age 91 was born in Roulette, PA. She was 18 years old when she married Harold H. Johnson whose career plans were to be an officer in the US Air Force and she started her life as a devoted wife and mother of Wayne Elmer, Kathy Lynn, and David Allan. At age 50 she returned to college and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem NC for years. When they moved to Florida she continued nursing providing private duty care for residents in Naples. She retired from nursing at age 78. She loved to travel and cruise. Lorraine enjoyed 58 cruises with children, friends, and independently. Grace Lorraine Johnson went on her final journey as she passed into eternal peace while sleeping on Monday, August 26, 2019. Lorraine is survived by daughter Kathy Lynn Johnson, granddaughter Shawna Marie Velo, grandson John Dale Gearhart, and great grandchildren Alyssa Lynn, Abygail Grace, and Alfred David. A service in loving remembrance will be held Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9:30am at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Naples. For online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019