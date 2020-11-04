Grant Wilson Kurtz
Naples - Grant Wilson Kurtz, 78, passed away on October 27, 2020 of Alzheimer's Disease in Naples, FL. He was born on January 19, 1942 in Lancaster, Ohio and graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in Michigan.
Grant graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University where he met his wife of 55 years, Christine Anderson Kurtz. His career was spent in financial services, retiring as Chairman - CEO of the Advest Group which was headquartered in Hartford, CT.
He is survived by his wife, Chris Kurtz, and his daughters Kathleen Spiers (Robbie Spiers) of Raleigh, NC and Holly Kurtz (William Andrea) of Denver, CO.
To honor his memory, please consider memorial contributions in Grant's name to one of the following organizations: United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee, 7273 Concourse Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33908 or Moorings Park Foundation, 120 Moorings Park Dr., Naples, FL 34105 or Ohio Weslyan University, 61 South Sandusky St. Advancement office, Delaware, OH 43015, 740-368-3315, advancement opeations@owu.edu.
A celebration of Grant's life will be held at a later date, please visit www.hodgesfhatnaplesmg.com
to leave condolences and view Grant's complete obituary.