Gregory Lynn Elliott
Naples - Greg (Roy) Elliott, 59, of Naples, Florida, joined the Lord and loved ones in heaven on May 28th, 2019. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to George and Barbara Elliot. Greg graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1979. School wasn't his favorite thing, He played the trumpet in the band and he was on the wrestling team.
Greg moved to Naples, Florida in 1982 with his parenls. He loved life and was a great son, brother and uncle.
Greg had physical challenges and coped the best way he knew how. Through those challenges he was able to be Greg. Who was that? The guy with the smile, the guy who made a way out of no way, the guy as the Bible says was the generous giver. If you didn't have it he made sure he helped you get it. He was the "on call guy" (Call Greg if you needed anything, and he was always there to help). Greg loved his family and the outdoors.
Greg was preceded in death by his sister Gloria Elliott, grandparents Carl and Ruth Elliott, George and Grace Notestine.
He is survived by his parents George and Barbara Elliott, brother Gary (Michelle) Elliott, nieces Jenna Elliott, Jessica VanHorn and great-nephews Jaiden VanHorn and Jaxon VanHorn.
His family and friends will always remember his life. Death is just another path that we all must take. Fly high Greg and ride that motorcycle with Gloria in the trails of heaven. You'll forever be in our hearts and you'll forever be missed.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, June 8th at 2:00pm at Crown Pointe Club House, 2424 Piccadilly Circus, Naples, Florida
Published in Naples Daily News on June 5, 2019