Gregory Morris Penrod



Gregory Morris Penrod, 67, went to be with the Lord on July 27th, 2020 in Naples, Florida.



Gregory was born on August 23rd, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Eileen Gibson and Kay Penrod. He was the oldest of three siblings, sisters being Lori Penrod Green and Debbie Board. On July 22nd, he married Michelle Penrod and they shared 38 years together. He is survived by his mother, siblings, wife, daughter, Adele Penrod, and grandchildren, Navia, Tony Jr., and Ivan.



Gregory, a dedicated worker, spent over 40 years with Naples Concrete and Masonry working alongside Mike DelDuca. He, ensuring his legacy, was a master craftsman who gifted his life's knowledge to all and helped to create an environment of innovation and excellence.



Gregory enjoyed fishing, watching the Miami Dolphins, and spending time with his family. He dedicated his life to raising his granddaughter Navia. He started her career in softball and traveled the country supporting her. He helped Navia earn a division-1 softball scholarship and helped her garner countless records and accolades at the high school, travel ball, and collegiate level. Navia dedicates her softball career to him saying, "It would not have been possible, or even an option, without my Grandpa."



A service will be held for Gregory on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 2 pm at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, FL.









