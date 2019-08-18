|
Greta Elizabeth Jensen Laughlin
Naples - Greta Elizabeth Jensen Laughlin, devoted wife of Richard "Dick" Laughlin, transitioned into Spirit on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She is survived by five children,
five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Greta and Dick raised their children in New Providence and Summit, New Jersey. While residing in Summit Greta was a volunteer at Overlook Hospital and Mountainside Children's Specialized Hospital. She cared for handicapped children and served staff in the coffee shop for many years.
In 1990 Greta and Dick retired to Naples, Florida. Here Greta was a volunteer for Toys for Tots. She was also founder of the Oakmont Year Rounders and the Red Hat Society. Greta loved the beach where she was a principal organizer for holiday parties. She gladly volunteered at the public library, also.
A consummate host, Greta joyfully demonstrated the art of fine dining. Her home was frequently filled with friends. A note written in her high school yearbook aptly described her as "Petite and dynamic ... known for her super parties ... a passion for white roses and orange lollipops ... poetry her deeper side ... always kidding, laughing, and dancing."
Proud of her Danish heritage, Greta introduced her family to Danish traditions. At Christmastime her home was magically transformed by the beauty of decorations and the preparation and sharing of special culinary feasts enjoyed by all.
Greta had a vast interest in many subjects. Her greatest love though was for literature, especially poetry. She passed this love onto her children and grandchildren all of whom are very grateful.
You may have tangible
riches untold
Baskets of jewels
diamonds and gold
But richer than I
you will never be
For I had a mother
Who read to me.
At the request of Mrs. Laughlin, there will be no memorial service. The family suggests donating to the Salvation Army. (239) 210 - 4009 or at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019