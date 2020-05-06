|
Gretchen Harrison
Gretchen Schimpeler Worden DiMartino Harrison lived just a few months short of a century with beauty and charm inside and out. She passed away in her home surrounded by family on April 19, 2020. Gretchen lived her life to the very end with delicate grace, never wanting to be an imposition on anyone and always thinking of others. Gretchen was the second of eight children born to Ernest Francis Schimpeler and Carmen Mestayer Schimpeler on October 23, 1920 in New Orleans, LA. She moved from New Orleans to Louisville, KY as a young girl and spent all of her school-age years there. She married James J. Worden Sr. of Louisville in 1942 and they had four children. In the 1950s, Gretchen earned her Bachelor and Master degrees in Education at the University of Louisville.
Gretchen moved with her parents and children to Miami Beach, FL in 1956 where she began teaching at Fulford Elementary School. She was chosen to be one of the first three Reading Specialists in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools. One of her proudest accomplishments was being appointed Principal of the first bilingual school in the county school system at Coral Way Elementary School in 1972. She remained there until her retirement in 1980, when she moved to Naples, FL with her second husband, musician and barbershop quartet lead Anthony F. DiMartino whom she had married in 1975. She began a beautiful loving relationship with her two new step-sons through Tony. In Naples she enjoyed golf, swimming, and live music. Gretchen and Tony cherished 12 grandchildren, enjoying many vacations with them.
Widowed in 1993, Gretchen moved to Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club in Naples in 1995 where she continued her love of golf. She married her third husband, Charles "Bud" Harrison, in 1999. They enjoyed their days in Glen Eagle, spending summers in Traverse City, Michigan, as well as visits from family and friends. Gretchen inherited four more loving step-children and 12 more grandchildren. Bud passed away in 2009.
Gretchen deeply valued her faith throughout her life. She attended daily mass at St. Elizabeth Seton's Catholic Church. She exemplified her faith by leading a life of humility, grace, kindness and love. She was truly an inspiration to all who knew her and positively affected every life she touched.
Gretchen is survived by her brother Hank Schimpeler (Cathy) of Watsonville, CA and her sister Ruth S. Ryan of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by her son, Dr. James Worden (Angela), daughters the Rev Gretchen Peske (Derek), Margaret Bastida Bazan (John), and Marie Louise Harrell Franklin (David), also five step-children, ten grandchildren, fourteen step-grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Memorial arrangements will be made later in 2020 through the Joseph E. Ratterman and Son Funeral Home in Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gretchen's memory to .
