Gretchen Knoblauch Peterson
On August 2nd, 2019, Gretchen Knoblauch Peterson, passed away at age 93 in Naples, FL.
Gretchen was born on December 29th, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN to Ruth and Franklin Knoblauch. She attended the Northrup School and went on to graduate from Smith College. She had two children Cynthia Peterson and Nile Peterson.
In 1965 Gretchen moved with her two children to Aix-En-Provence where she taught English and completed a masters in French.
Gretchen moved to Nyack, NY in 1976, where she taught French until retiring in 1988. She spent her free time at art galleries and museums, foreign movies, the ballet, and with friends.
In retirement, Gretchen moved to Naples, FL full time where she was an avid member of Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church and a passionate volunteer at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. She loved watching the birds, the ocean and the flowers. A lifelong swimmer, she swam in the ocean every day.
Gretchen was an avid learner and explorer, and her curiosity led her to travel the world. She was a great lover of art, music and dance. A devoted writer, she continued to work on her craft throughout her life.
Gretchen is survived by her two children, Cynthia and Nile, her sister Cynthia Lyman, her daughter in law Karen, her seven grandchildren, Jessica, Katie, Hannah, Dana, Naya, Spencer and Ariana, as well at her six great grandchildren, Ava, Adam, Henry, Peter, Miro and Luca. As well as many nieces, nephews and friends from around the world.
On February 21st there will be a burial at sea in Naples, Florida to celebrate Gretchen's life.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020