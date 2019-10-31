|
Gus J. Nichols
Naples - Gus J. Nichols age 91, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 with family at his side. Gus was born September 22, 1928 in Coudersport, PA., His family moved to Newark,N.J. where he lived until 1955. He started his business career, forming Creative Productions, an audio/visual production company, producing video, film and multi-media presentations for the pharmaceutical and advertising industries. The graphics produced by Creative Productions were an integral part of Medical Symposia Meetings that took place around the world. In the early years before his company became profitable, he taught ballroom dancing at the Arthur Murray Studios in Newark. His passion for dancing, especially the tango endured through his entire life. He had a subtle sense of humor that he loved to use on his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents John and Helen Karanikolas (Psychos) and his brothers James and William Karanikolas. As a licensed pilot, he enjoyed flying as well as motorcycling and trap shooting. After meeting and marrying his wife Marcia (McNulty) they moved to Essex Fells, New Jersey where they became members of the Essex Fells Country Club. In 1997, after 42 years in business, Gus and his wife Marcia "his soul mate and the heart of his life" retired and moved to Naples where they were members of Wyndemere Country Club, playing both golf and tennis. Along with his loving wife Marcia, he is survived by his daughter Lisa Nichols and her husband George Geannakakes (Naples, FL) sons Keith and his wife Sarah (San Diego, CA) Mark and his wife Sarina (Naples, FL) He is also survived by four grandchildren Matthew, Kara, Emma and Lia. (all affectionately referred to him as Grumpy) Gus had some special friends in his life's journey. Those special friends know who they are. A celebration of Gus' life will be held a later date. Contributions to AVOW Hospice in Gus' name would be appreciated. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019