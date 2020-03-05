|
|
Gwendolyn "Wendy" Welsh Jess
Bonita Springs - Gwendolyn "Wendy" Welsh Jess, 78, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on February 29, 2020 in Naples, Florida, Wendy was born August 3, 1941 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Friends' Central School, where she met Steve, her life's love for the next sixty-four years.She was a dedicated Girl Scout leader, master upholsterer, and admired antique dealer. Most of all she was deeply loved by Steve, and her children, Dawn, Steve and Glenn and cherished by her grandchildren, Travis, Geoff, Kara, Corey, Faith and Charity.
Wendy will be missed by all she touched,especially her sister Janet and brothers, David and Frank.
In lieu of flowers please keep Wendy in your thoughts and remember that great smile.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020