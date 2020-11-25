H. Kenneth Siefers, Jr.
Naples - H. Kenneth Siefers, Jr. 89 years of age of Naples, Florida passed away on November 4, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ken was born on January 3, 1931 to H. Kenneth and Frances Siefers in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating from West View High School, he went to study Chemical Engineering at his beloved Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon) in Pittsburgh, PA. After taking time off and attending night school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was sent to Korea where he served on the front lines as a radio operator. After serving 18 months, he was invited to participate in officer's training school but declined. He was adamant to pursue his education. He was an active member of his fraternity SAE where he continued attending events and maintaining friendships throughout his life. Ken was a music lover who enjoyed playing the harmonica, listening to Jazz and singing along to Patsy Cline. He could often be found at the center of the dance floor. Ken also was an avid tennis player having learned to play on his parents' tennis court. He was best known for his amicable demeanor and kind and loving nature. Ken had a long career in water treatment, inventing a "steam saver" with a successful business selling steam traps through his company Hydro Products.
Ken is survived by his two children, Kristen Savely of Boston MA. and Kent Siefers of Portsmouth, NH., and their mother Margot Feldstein. His three brothers, Donald and Larry of Pittsburgh, PA and Bruce of Milton, OH. Ken is also survived by his love of 26 years, partner and caregiver, his wife Laura McDonald. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Support Network of your choice. For online condolences visit www.FullerEast.com
