|
|
Hans C Schmidt
Bonita Springs, FL
Hans C Schmidt, 82, of Bonita Springs, FL went to be with His Lord on March 6, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Hans' life on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30AM at Covenant Church of Naples 6926 Trail Blvd,
followed by a luncheon in
Fellowship Hall.
Hans immigrated to the US from Germany in 1951, settling in Wisconsin. He met his beautiful wife of 61 years,
Marianne, at Roundy's in Milwaukee, where both were working. Hans went on to own and operate a successful business until his retirement in 2008.
Hans faithfully served as Elder at Covenant Church for many years. His love of the Lord and his passion for serving grew with each passing year.
Hans loved Germany; he traveled there many times to spend time with family, visit cherished places, and eat wonderful German food. He also loved photography; he was constantly taking beautiful photos of family and everything around him. But most of all, Hans loved his family deeply.
Hans is survived by his wife, Marianne; son, Mike (Laurie); grandchildren, Heather (Matt), Jeremy, Melanie, Kyle, Krista (Keenan), and Hana; and six beautiful great-grandchildren.
Proverbs 139: 13-16
Arrangements under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., located at 866 99th Avenue N, Naples, FL 34108. 239-596-5288 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019