Hardress Venna PlummerNaples, Florida - Hardress Venna Plummer, 71, of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. Formerly of Poughkeepsie, New York, she had been a Naples resident since 1995. She was born April 27, 1949 in Friendship, St. Ann, Jamaica, the daughter of Phillip and Pearletta (née Pottinger) James.Hardress was an avid participating member of Unity Faith Missionary Baptist Church as an Usher for 19 years and a member of the Women's Ministry. She along with her husband were also relationship counselors in the church. She was also a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. Always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.Mrs. Plummer is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Clive Chesterfield Plummer; her beloved children, Donovan (Nicoletta) Plummer of Naples, Italy, Andrea Chutchkan of Philadelphia, PA, Arlene Plummer of Philadelphia, PA and Bobbett Plummer of Randallstown, MD; six cherished grandchildren; her brothers, Negis James, Clement (Hazel) James, Justin (Carrie) James, Andrew (Sharman) James and Clarence (Jackie) James; and her sisters, Sylvia (Cluet) Green, Rachel Martin and Princess (John) Morrison.She was preceded in death by her brother, John James and sister, Marie McKay.Visitation for family and friends will take place Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Unity Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 39th Street SW, Naples. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery. If you plan on attending, a mask is mandatory.