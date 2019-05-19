|
Harlean Norris
Naples, FL
Harlean Norris, 83, passed gently on 4 May 2019, at AVOW Hospice House, Naples, Florida, following a brief battle with cancer.
Born 20 September 1935 in Terre Haute, Indiana, Harlean graduated Garfield High School in 1953. She married Raymond L. Norris in 1956 and they shared a joyous life. Early in her career, Harlean was a medical receptionist for the late Dr. Paul Zwerner. She was later employed for several years in clerical positions by the Vigo County School Corporation.
Harlean and Ray moved to Naples, Florida in 1998 where they were both very active in the Arrowhead Golf Club until Ray's passing in 2014. An avid walker, golfer, traveler and community member, Harlean is remembered as a three-time Arrowhead Golf Club Women's League Champion, a true friend who made those around her feel valued and loved, a gracious lady who was kind to everyone she met, an involved mother and Oma who always put her family first. She is often described by those close to her as "such a sweetheart", and "an incredibly strong little woman" with a wide variety of friends whose many diverse cultures she embraced. Harlean traveled extensively through Europe with her family and spent extended periods of time in Germany.
Harlean is missed by her daughter Jayme, son-in-law Thomas, and granddogs David, Chico and Raymond of Huetschenhausen, Germany, sister-in-law Geraldine Dunkin and niece Natalie Dunkin of Plainfield, as well as many close friends across numerous lands.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hodges Memorial Gardens in Naples, Florida at a later time.
The family would be most appreciative of those wishing to share condolences to visit: ww.hodgesnaplesmg.com Memorial contributions may be made in Harlean's memory to AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or www.avowcares.org/donate-now-1
Published in Naples Daily News on May 19, 2019