Harlean Norris Obituary
Harlean Norris

Naples - A Celebration of Life will take place for Harlean Norris, 83, who passed on 4 May 2019, at AVOW Hospice House, Naples, Florida, following a brief battle with cancer. She will be remembered during a celebration at Hodge's Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Saturday, 5 October 2019 at 11:00am. She was born 20 September 1935 in Terre Haute, Indiana, married Raymond L. Norris in 1956 and they shared a joyous life until Ray's passing in 2014. Friends and family are invited to share reflections and memories during the celebration highlighting Harlean's love of family, enduring friendships, golf, and community. A luncheon for guests will follow the celebration at Bent Creek Preserve in Naples. The family would be most appreciative of those wishing to share condolences to visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/support-friends-and-family

Donations to AVOW Hospice Home are also graciously accepted by visiting:

https://avowcares.org/donate-now-1/
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
