Harley P. Conrad, Jr.
Naples, FL - Harley P. Conrad Jr. of Naples, FL passed peacefully at home on August 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Harley bravely battled Mesothelioma after being diagnosed in 2015. He was the loving, devoted husband of Martha(Marti) Conrad(Kadlec) of 43 years. He was the cherished son of the late Harley P. and Rose Conrad. He is survived by his brother Tom Conrad and sister Nancy Conrad. The proud father of Trish Dellamorte (Mike), Lori Jones (Terry), Suzie Baker (Bill), John Conrad (Chris), Harley P. Conrad, III (Nicole), Melanie Conrad-Brooks (Mark), and Cassie Rogers (Keith). Loving Papi of 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Harley was loved and admired by many friends. Harley had an impressive career in the telecommunication industry and after retiring worked as a real estate broker. He spent many years giving back to various organizations that benefited children. His family is holding a Celebration Of Life on August 24th at 4:00 pm at Fuller Funeral Home on Pine Ridge Road in Naples, FL.
He asked that special mention be made of the care his loving wife Marti and granddaughter Grace Conrad gave to him. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019