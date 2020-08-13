Harold "Butch" Fremeau
Naples - Harold "Butch" Fremeau, 83, of Naples passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 at Avow Hospice surrounded by his wife. Butch was born on June 12, 1937 in Takoma Park, Maryland the son of Harold R. and Myrtle V. Lowe Fremeau.
While in high school, Butch joined the Marines and left for Paris Island the day after graduation. He became an aviation mechanic and flew all over the world. He always said where his plane went he had to be. He left the Marines in May of 1959.
Butch started his police career in 1960 for Montgomery County, MD working in the patrol division. While working as a police officer he attended the University of Maryland. He was promoted to detective where his skills as an investigator lead him to the Vice-Narcotics, where he served for many years as an undercover investigator and becoming a Sergeant. In the early 70's he had three very large cases and was awarded the Knights of Columbus Policeman of the Year. He continued to work for Montgomery until his retirement in 1983.
After moving to Ocean Pines, MD. he started working at the Marina. He loved being on or near the water. In the spring of 1990 he was asked by the editor of National Geographic Magazine to captain a boat for an archeological dig in Guatemala. Upon his return he continued to work at the Marina and eventually became the Harbormaster. Under his guidance the whole marina was rebuilt. He retired from what he always said was his second career in 2002.
Butch and Linda were married in 1995 and moved to Naples, Florida full time in 2003, where previously they were snowbirds. Warm weather and beaches were the lure to this area. Many trips and cruises were to be enjoyed by both of them. Tarpon Cove was a great place to finally retire, or so he thought. Butch served his community on the Board of Cayman Directors for many years and most recently as the Cayman Landscape representative. Again it was his love of being on the water that drew him to become a crew member and work on the Cove Runner for a few years.
He had a lifelong love of the Washington Redskins football team and spent many a Sunday with friends at the Tiki Bar cheering them on.
In Tarpon cove and through the Yacht Club he developed many friends and will be sadly missed.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Suzanne and a sister Yvonne.
Survived by his wife Linda Jean; a sister Linda Blair; three children Robert Lowell Fremeau, Michele Neumeister, Denise Fulton and Kristin Lin Miller who he also considered his daughter; grandchildren, Brooke, Taylor, Alexandra, Anne, Catherine, Thomas and Jace.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.
Cremation is scheduled with final inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
