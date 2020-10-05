Harold "Pappy" Wagner
USMC Corporal Harold F. Wagner has gone fishing in heaven, Tuesday, September 29, 2020. His loving wife, Marjorie preceded him in 1959. "Pappy" was left to raise 3 daughters, Cathy, Connie and Patti and one son, Rick. He is survived by his children. Daughter Cathy (Tom) Sullivan of Naples, FL and their children: Jerry (Teri) Meyer of Ballground, GA, Tommy Sullivan of Naples, FL and Dan Sullivan of Ballground, GA. Daughter Connie (Steve) Williams of Dahlonega, GA and their children: Heather Williams of Dahlonega, GA, Rachael Pribble of Manchester, OH, April (Bill) Patterson of Sieverville, TN and Jerry (Tonya) Pribble of Flower Branch, GA. Daughter Patti (Chris) Hartner and their children: Brett Hartner of Naples, FL and Scott (TK) Hartner of Roswell, GA. Son Rick (Orasa) Wagner of Clewiston, FL and child, Holly of Harrison, OH. "Pappy" is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren: Blake, Cheyenne, Jeremy, Danny, Andres, Sebastian, Wesley, Christopher, Maggie, Harmony, Eathen, Sean, Saige, Tianna (mother Tayla Hodge), Thomas, Samantha, Evan and Charlotte. And one great-great-grandchild, Zander Davis.
"Pappy" worked as a telephone man for Cincinnati Bell until his retirement. Then he moved to Naples, FL in 1969 and worked for United Telephone and retired again. He loved fishing, hunting and sitting on his front porch enjoying the outdoors with his many friends and neighbors.
The Smithsonian National WWII Museum interviewed "Pappy" for his service at Iwo Jima where he witnessed the raising of the Stars and Stripes. The Naples Daily News has written several articles about his service as a Marine. He enjoyed riding on the USMC float during the parades. A special thank you to his many fellow Marine friends who visited "Pappy" during his stay at AVOW Hospice.
There will be a casual affair to celebrate the life of a farm boy who made good at Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Goodlette-Frank Road, North on October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to Covid there will be limited seating at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marine Corps League Scholarship Fund in Naples, online at www.mcsf.org