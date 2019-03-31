|
|
Harry Emanuel Weaver III
Naples, FL
Harry E. Weaver passed away on Friday, March 22 in Naples,
Florida. Harry was born in Newark, New Jersey on October 25, 1934 to Harry Weaver and Annabella Lilley Weaver. His sister Caroline passed in 1996. Harry attended grade and middle school at the Carteret School and later at Chatham
Highschool. He excelled in sports, especially basketball and baseball and was even scouted by the New York Yankees but was too young at the age of 16. At one point he served in the Air National Guard and was based at Otis Air Force Based on Cape Cod, MA. After graduating from highschool he married Cynthia Welch and went on to attend and graduate from Columbia School of Architecture. They had a lovely family, a son and two daughters and he designed and built the family home in New Vernon New Jersey. He purchased the architectural firm of Charles Porter in Madison, New Jersey and went on to establish a large firm employing architects, engineers, interior designers and support staff in Morristown, New Jersey. He was registered as an architect and planner in 12 states. He was involved in many real estate matters and at one point owned an archery company with rights to Wing and Yamaha bows. He served on many business related organizations and boards. He served as a mediator in New York City Board of Education School Construction
Authority the Superior Court of new Jersey, all counties. He was a Superior Court appointed arbiter and binding arbiter in
Morris County, New Jersey. He was a member of
professional and planning associations and civic associations
including as trustee and past chairman of Presbyterian Homes of New Jersey, Board member Morristown Memorial Hospital, Lifetime member of the Saint Andrews
Society, Vice Chairman of Harding Township Planning Board, VP of Bonnie Brae School and Residential Treatment for boys, treasurer of Plaid House, a residential treatment
center for girls and trustee of the New Jersey Shakespeare
festival at Drew University. For designing and building the first
battered women's shelter in the state of New Jersey he was awarded one of President H.W.Bush's 1000 Points of Light.
His business and professional life didn't deter him from being a very involved Dad. He taught them sports,
especially bike riding, fishing and hunting and helped them with schoolwork, took them on trips and instilled in them good values and work ethics. Harry was a good friend to so many and loved to entertain. He was a great cook and loved to throw big parties. He had a vast wardrobe which served him well as he hosted these events, he had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to sing and was an amazing whistler.
He married again and moved to Naples 11 years ago. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; son, Jim Weaver; daughters, Stacey Purslow (Rick) and Ellen (John) Migliaccio; stepsons, Kent (Carol) and Paul Zambelli; and grandsons, Kane and Keenan.
A memorial service will be held at Naples Community Church, 849 7th Avenue South, on Friday April 12, 11:00 AM.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019