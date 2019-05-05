Resources
Harry "Bud" Shimer

The Villages, FL

Harry "Bud" Shimer, 83, of The Villages, Fl. passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born January 11, 1936 in Bedford, Pa, the son of Bud and Peggy Shimer. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Shimer, of The Villages, Fl., a daughter, Kim Shimer, a son, Brian Shimer (Katrina) of Naples, Fl., step children, James Warren of Lady Lake, Fl., and Beth Burge of Altha, Fl. a sister Sally (John) Coyle of Bedford, Pa., five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dick and John Shimer. He served his country in the US Army. He worked at The Beach Club in Naples for numerous years and was the general manager of Jerry's Cleaners and Jerry's North for forty years. He was an avid golfer and sports fan while following his son, Brian, in his career as a US Olympic Bobsled driver and now a coach of the US Olympic Bobsled team. A celebration of life service was held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 4886 CR Road 472, Oxford, Fl. Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:30 and interment followed at Bushnell National Cemetery.

Donations in Mr. Shimer's name may be offered to

Brandley Hospice House, 17395 SE 109th Terrace Rd.,

Summerfield, FL 34491
Published in Naples Daily News on May 5, 2019
