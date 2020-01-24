|
Harvey Chaim Sandberg
Canton, MA - Harvey Chaim Sandberg of Canton, MA, formerly of Naples FL, passed away on January 23rd, 2020 at 94 years old. Born in Boston, the son of the late David and Bertha (Thompson) Sandberg. He was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur and James Sandberg. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Thelma (Bennett) Sandberg, his devoted son Stephen Sandberg and his wife Michele Paape, his devoted daughter Carol Sandberg and her husband John Poirier, his cherished grandchildren Anna Poirier, Allison Poirier and her husband Matthew Hass, and his great-granddaughter Maya Shoshana Hass. Harvey was a proud veteran of World War II, having served in the Reserve Officer Training Corps. After being discharged from the army, he studied at Penn State and Northeastern before going into business with his brothers. He was president of H. Sandberg and Son, and served for two years as the president of the Toy Wholesalers Association. Harvey was also extremely community-oriented, and served as a leader of multiple charitable and civic organizations. As a Rotarian, he was a recipient of the Paul Harris award for generosity. He was also a member of his local Masonic lodge for fifty-six years. Harvey was a dedicated member of the Jewish community throughout his life, at both Temple Beth Abraham in Canton and Naples Jewish Congregation. He held multiple leadership roles in these communities, serving as president, vice president, ritual chair, and president of the men's club. Harvey exemplified generosity and kindness and always demonstrated a passionate love for life. Harvey never met a person he didn't like; He was a man of great integrity and he will be sadly missed by his family and multitude of friends. Services will be held at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Sunday, January 26th at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be held at Orchard Cove, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA on Sunday evening from 4-7 pm.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Naples Jewish Congregation 6340 Napa Woods Way Naples, FL 34116 or Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020