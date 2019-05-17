Resources
Hazel Ann Crowe


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hazel Ann Crowe

Naples, FL

Hazel Ann Crowe, 97, passed away peacefully May 11, 2019 at Barrington Terrace in Naples, FL with her son, John, at her side. She had been a resident of Fort Myers, FL, having retired there in 1976 with her husband, Richard. She moved to Naples in 2006.

Mrs. Crowe was born in Detroit, MI, moving to Ohio as a child. She graduated from West Carollton High School in Ohio and studied two years at Miami Jacobs Business College in Dayton, OH. She successfully pursued a career in office management, accounting and finance.

Her husband's thirty year career in the U. S. Air Force afforded them an opportunity to travel extensively throughout the world, even taking up residence abroad on several occasions. In addition to travel, they were both passionate about playing golf together.

Survivors include her loving son, John Marman, a Naples resident; grandchildren, Brad Marman of Orlando, FL and Terri McClellan of CIncinnati, OH; along with three cherished great grandsons, Colin Marman, Kyle Marman, and Jack McClellan.

A private service for immediate family is being held at North Naples Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. For online condolences please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 17, 2019
