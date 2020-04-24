|
Hazel E. Marra
Naples - Hazel E. Marra 92, of Naples, FL died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Frances Georgeson Hospice House after a brief illness. Hazel was born on July 24, 1927 in Philip, SD one of four daughters to the late Max M. and Isabelle (Rousseau) Mueller. She had been a resident of Naples since 1995.
In 1949 she joined the Fifth Northwestern Bank as a proof clerk in Uptown Minneapolis and worked herself up to Vice President of the bank retiring in 1977. She was one of the first Women's Consultants in the banking profession. She served four Bank Presidents and became Personnel Director. She was nicknamed "Miss Hennepin and Lake" and the Bank became known as "Hazel's Bank."
She was a founder and strong supporter of the Uptown Art Fair and former President of the Minneapolis Southwest Lions Club and a former President of the Uptown Business Women's Club.
After retiring from the Bank, she worked with her husband, Ralph J. Eastman with his travel business. She and Ralph loved to travel and she was an avid sportswoman enjoying hunting, fishing bowling and especially golf. Ralph passed away on May 13, 1984.
While visiting Florida in the early 90's she met and married her second husband, Herbert F. Marra. They eventually moved to Naples and established residency at Imperial Golf Estates where Hazel became very active. She was everybody's friend, loved to help anyone, and served on every committee possible.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou McDow of Phoenix, AZ; and 15 nieces and nephews and their loving families. She was truly loved by all and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Herbert F. Marra on July 26, 2009 and two sisters, Maxine M. Dunn and Nadyne I. Shoener.
There will be no local services and she will be buried next to her first husband, Ralph J. Eastman at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Imperial Golf Club 1808 Imperial Golf Course Blvd., Naples, FL 34110 and in the memo include "Hazel Marra Tree Fund"
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020