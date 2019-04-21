Resources
Naples, FL

Helen Elizabeth (Monteith) Franke died peacefully at home on January 11, 2019 with family at her side. She was 96. Although she struggled with Parkinson's Disease and other debilitating maladies throughout her last decades, hers was an indomitable spirit and

rarely did a day pass without a smile or knowing twinkle in her eyes, blown kisses and overt

expressions of gratitude. She lived a full and meaningful life, positively impacting others until its very end.

Born in Dallas, TX on June 9, 1922, Helen ultimately moved to St. Paul, MN during childhood and resided in Minnesota for half of her life. Upon graduating from the University of Minnesota, she married Donald T. Franke in August, 1944, and settled in Rochester, MN upon Don's release from

military service at the end of WWll. After 69 years of

marriage, Don predeceased her in 2013, but she is survived by her four children: Gail Wellner (Gary, decd.), Brooklyn Park, MN; Kent (Julie) Franke, Santa Barbara, CA; Bruce (Christina) Franke, Naples, FL; Scott (Meg Dueber) Franke, Hood River, OR. She is also survived by four grandchildren, (Wendy Woodley, Todd Franke, Ryan Franke and Grace

VanPoelvoorde), and seven great-grandchildren.

The daughter of an international YMCA secretary, Helen was imbued with a strong sense of service to others early on and she was actively so involved throughout her teen and college years. That she and Don were drawn towards community betterment from the outset of their lives together was a natural progression and they rose to prominence in Rochester for their contributions to such causes as the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, YMCA, YWCA, United Way, hospital boards, fair housing and pioneering programs in the criminal justice system. Helen's work with the Girl Scouts led to national recognition for her innovative thinking and bold solutions.

By the time Helen and Don moved to Naples, FL in late 1975, Helen's passion for community activism evolved from

avocation to self-ascribed vocation as a humble yet

card-carrying "Professional Volunteer". She immersed

herself in her new environs through volunteer work and membership in literally countless civic, social and professional organizations, dedicating her time as a founding or active board member, officer or trustee of dozens of

organizations that benefited the community, and particularly women and children. She also relished functioning as a foot soldier toiling "in the trenches", leading by example.

Albeit perhaps hyperbole, it was said of Helen upon receipt of the Naples Daily News Outstanding Citizen award in 1996 that "virtually every opportunity in the area of human services that our community offers has been filled at one time or another by this volunteer". A further summation propounded that "rarely do we find a person so talented, so dedicated, so creative, so energetic and so unselfish who is such a strong leader. The depth and variety of experiences and abilities of this leader are simply exhausting. The fresh ideas and clever twists of this leader never cease to amaze and inspire others". Helen's fingerprints were seen everywhere volunteer service entities could be found, founded or led. Obituaries, while tributes to lives well lived, are not about accolades, however, and while sincerely appreciated, neither was Helen. In her own words, her greatest achievement was found in working alongside and encouraging others to apply their talents in the service of others, with life-changing results for all.

Helen's lent her mind, body and spirit to benefit a wide spectrum of the Naples community, playing instrumental roles in entities ranging from The Shelter for Abused Women, Naples Alliance for Children, PACE Center for Girls, Regional Girl Scouts, YMCA, Senior Friendship Center, Junior Achievement, Planned Parenthood, Regional Juvenile

Detention Center, Church Counseling Center, Zonta, Inner Wheel, League of Women Voters, Naples Women's Club, AAUW, Center for Career Development, International College,

public television and numerous others. Her behind-the-scenes input during the formation of the Community Foundation of Collier County, co-founded by husband Don, was also noteworthy.

It should go without saying that a woman of such energy and creativity was also a wonderful mother, affording her children as classic an upbringing as could be imagined. She will be deeply missed.

The family would like to acknowledge the dedicated, skilled and loving care of her surrogate family of

caregivers, who enabled mother, aka "Rosie", to optimize her last decade. Our heartfelt thanks to Sarah, Lindsey, Aimee, Melissa, Jennifer, Tania, Betty, Lori and Josie - you were invaluable. We also extend our gratitude to AVOW Hospice for its comprehensive outpatient services and

compassionate personnel, making for as positive an experience as could be had as her time drew near.

Memorials in Helen's memory may be sent to the

Community Foundation of Collier County (Franke

Leadership Fund [benefiting select non-profits annually], the CFCC Women's Foundation), Habitat for Humanity or any of the above-cited organizations. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
