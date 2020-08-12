Helen K. Weese
Naples - Helen K. Weese, Naples, FL, died on August 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Born February 27, 1928, in Upper Tract, WV, she was the oldest of seven children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Earl M. Weese; her parents, Ottis and Wilda Kimble (Upper Tract, WV); two sisters Lucille Torrance (Harrisonburg, VA) and Sitty Dunkle (Franklin, WV); and one brother, Johnnie Kimble (Franklin, WV).
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Becky Weese-Rumpf; her son-in-law, William Rumpf; (Naples, FL) and his two sons, William and Jonathan Rumpf (Staten Island, NY); two sisters, Betty Ann Alt (Gambrills, MD) and Sue Eskridge (Myrtle Beach, SC); one brother, Boyd Kimble (Franklin, WV); ten nieces and nephews, Cindy Drabick (Crofton, MD), Robert Dunkle (Franklin, WV), Susan Eskridge, (Myrtle Beach, SC), Marcia Eye (Jacksonville, FL), Betsy Hatherill (Galveston, TX), David Kimble, (Las Cruces, New Mexico), Debbie Turner, (Franklin, WV), Craig Puffenberger, (Roxbury, CT), Sheila Torrance, (Harrisonburg, VA), and Shalee Wilburn, (Franklin, WV); two sister-in-laws, Kathleen Puffenberger (Moorefield, WV), Leta Kimble (Franklin,WV); and one brother-in-law, Bob Eskridge (Myrtle Beach, SC).
Helen graduated from Franklin High School, WV, in 1946, and from there attended Catherine's Business School in Cumberland, MD. She met her husband in March of 1949 where she worked as a secretary for Grant Motor Company; they were married July of 1949 at Upper Tract Presbyterian Church. (It was love at first sight.) They resided at 236 Washington Street, Moorefield, WV. In 1994, Rodney and Jill Weese and daughter, Brooklyn, moved next door and quickly became part of the family.
Together Helen and Earl owned and operated Weese's Greenhouse for 22 years. They devoted their life to each other and to their daughter, Becky, and her education.
After Earl died in February of 2003, Helen learned to swim at the Wellness Center in Moorefield, WV. It was frightening to her but with the encouragement of her teacher, Miriam Leatherman, and her friends (Maxine Halterman, Flor Selfe, Zetta Shanholtz and Betty Wilson) she took swimming lessons as therapy. She also "worked out" three times a week at the Center and participated in various activities including belly dancing.
Helen was an active member of the Moorefield Chapter #102 Order of Eastern Star for over 60 years. She loved her friends and looked forward to the Chapter Meetings and to Wednesday morning breakfasts at Sunset with the "gang." Helen cherished her daily phone calls with her beloved friend, JoAnn Wilking. She loved to entertain and was most famous for her caramel icing cupcakes AND would never eat a piece of pumpkin pie without Cool Whip.
Helen spent more time in Naples, FL, after the death of her husband. In February 2020, she became a full-time Florida resident and lived with her daughter, son-in-law and their chihuahua, Lola. She enjoyed attending concerts at Artis-Naples and looked forward to seeing the many instrumentalists that frequently performed at Naples UCC, especially her dear friend, Glenn Basham.
She was a member of Duffey Memorial United Methodist Church (Moorefield, WV) and most recently a member of Naples United Church of Christ. Helen had a strong and loving Christian faith. She never met a stranger and would be quick to invite them to her church where her daughter is the Director of Music. Her smile was contagious and inviting. Her NUCC family will miss her, especially her "pew" friends.
Funeral services will be private, with burial at Olivet Cemetery in Moorefield, WV, on Monday, August 17, 2020. The service will be officiated by Reverend Dr. Dawson B. Taylor, Senior Minister, Naples United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Music Gift Fund at Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples, FL, 34103 or naplesucc.org
.
Special thanks to Avow Hospice and her many friends and physicians who loved and cared for her.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Legacy Options, Naples, FL, and Fraley Funeral Home, Moorefield, WV.