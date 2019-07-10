Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Helen L. Meyerhoeffer


1931 - 2019
Naples - Helen Meyerhoeffer, lovingly know as GIGI, 88 of Naples passed away peacefully with family by per side on July 1, 2019. She was born in Takoma Park, MD on May 3, 1931 to James and Stella Wingrove.

Helen lived in Naples for 35+ years. Helen and her husband Wister Willis were the founding owners of Attack Pest Control, Naples, FL.

Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Paul Meyerhoeffer (1976) and Wister Willis (2010), as well as her 7 brothers and grandson Nathan. She is survived by her children, Teresa, Barbara (Victor), Karen and Stephen (Tina), stepsons Kevin and Kord, grandchildren, Jennifer (Daryl), Suzanne, Paul (Maren), Melissa (Ryan) and Amy, great-grandchildren, Jacob (Hannah), Samuel, Tyler, Benjamin, Travis, Austin, Noah, Emerson, and Jonas, sister-in-law Mary, dear friends Antonio, Candy, and Elena, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends at the Beach House Senior Living.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 10, 2019
