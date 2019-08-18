|
Helen Louise Hubbard Hasselbacher
Naples - Helen Louise Hubbard Hasselbacher, aged 94, a longtime resident of Downers Grove, Illinois and Naples, Florida, died on August 2, 2019 at Alta Vita Memory Care in Longmont, Colorado.
Helen was born on October 8, 1924 in Reinbeck, Iowa to Charles Oscar and Lois Ana Porter Hubbard and was raised in the Chicago, Illinois area. She married Harold Hardy Hasselbacher of Downers Grove, Illinois on March 4, 1944 in Seymour, Indiana, where Harold was stationed prior to his deployment to England as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. Helen worked as a copywriter during Harold's absence.
When Helen and Harold were reunited after the war ended, they moved to Downers Grove where they lived until retirement. After retirement they moved to Naples, Florida and lived there until Harold's death in December, 2017. Helen and Harold were active members of the Congregational Church and enjoyed spending time golfing and socializing with their friends and family.
In 1961 Helen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Elmhurst College. Her work career included many years of service as bookkeeper for the family engineering business.
Helen leaves behind her three daughters, Carol Ann Hasselbacher and her husband Alan Norton, Catherine Jane Eden, and Susan Helen Frank and her husband Michael Frank, as well as her five beloved grandsons and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Joan Mulcahy and brother, Charles Hubbard, of Seneca, South Carolina.
A private memorial service and burial will take place at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder, Colorado.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019