|
|
Helen Marie Kispert
Helen Marie "Mimi" (Gerdsen) Kispert- age 88, died March 18, 2020. Due to social distancing recommendations, a private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 23, 2020. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Notre Dame Prayer Community, 701 East Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215 or the . Helen was born January 11, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. Harvey and Mary (Roser) Gerdsen. Her father was a private practice physician and her mother was his nurse. Helen graduated from Summit Country Day, then followed in their footsteps by becoming a registered nurse at Bethesda Hospital. Helen worked with her father before marrying Jack Kispert on April 28, 1953. She then began her career as a stay at home mom and caregiver. She was a devoted and much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friend. She's had many nicknames: "Gerdie", "Kidlo", and more recently "Mimi". Helen loved sports and games, beginning with fast pitch softball (as a pitcher); and then bowling, golf, and bridge, where she often kept scores and schedules for the group. In her modest manner she made her presence known by her pleasant disposition, smile and her many one-liners. She loved music and played the piano, singing and dancing until her last days. She loved most of all simply being with her family, and especially loved her 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was a member of San Marco Catholic Church, Marco Island, Florida and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Fenton, Michigan. She converted to Catholicism in 1951. Helen is survived by her loving husband, Jack Kispert, Sr.; daughter, Susan (Bill) Himes; son, John (Mary) Kispert, Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher (Carrie) Himes, Brian Himes, and John Kispert III; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Nathan Himes; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Dr. Harvey and Mary Gerdsen and her brother Dr. Robert (Pat) Gerdsen. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020