|
|
Helen O'Donnell Whitney
Naples, FL
Helen O'Donnell Whitney born in
Portland, Maine on March 2, 1930, died in Naples, Florida on April 9, 2019
daughter of Clarence E. O'Donnell and Elva L.
Huston. She married her husband of 71 years, Calvin H. Whitney on November 13, 1947 in Dover, New Hampshire. Helen grew up in Yarmouth, Maine and attended North Yarmouth Academy and after several moves she lived in Red Hook, New York for 30 years. Helen was a homemaker and also worked at the Bard College book store. She retired to Naples, FL in 1988 and spent summers on Sebago Lake in Raymond, Maine. One of her favorite past times was to share stories about friends and family with her friends and family. During retirement Helen was a 25 year volunteer at the NCH White Elephant thrift shop and was a 25 year member of Lakewood
Country Club. She belonged to First United Methodist Church of Naples, FL. Helen is survived by her husband,
Calvin H. Whitney of Naples, FL; four children, Gregory (Laurel) Whitney of Salem, NH, William (Carla) Whitney of Mokton, VT, Brian (Carol) Whitney of Hubardston, MA, and Cynthia (Keith) Anderson of Tivoli, NY; nine grandchildren, Heather Kaan of Wappingers Falls, NY, Jessica (Todd) Moody of Amesbury, MA, Noah Elizabeth (Jason) Coburn of
Anderson, CA, Melissa (Mark) Lucia of Braintree, MA,
Whitney (Jason) Balonick of Tivoli, NY, Morgan (Nick)
Schaefer of Edmond, OK, Brianna Whitney of Hubardston, MA, Calvin Whitney of Hubardston, MA, and Seth (Sara) Anderson of Svenshogen, Sweden; seven great grandchildren, Jaemen Coburn of Anderson, CA, Kendall Coburn of Anderson, CA, Brennen Coburn of Anderson, CA, Olivia Moody of Amesbury, MA, Sadie Schaefer of Edmond, OK, Ava Lucia of Braintree, MA, and Jackson "Jack" Moody of Amesbury, MA; and her brother, Carl (Roberta) O'Donnell of Auburn, ME. A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3:00pm at First United Methodist Church (388 1st Ave. S. Naples, FL 34102). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Genealogical Society of Collier County (thegscc.org).
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019