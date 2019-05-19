|
|
Helene Hancock
Casselberry, FL
Long time Naples resident, Helene Hancock, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 13, 2019 at Hospice of the Comforter, Altamonte Springs, FL.
Helene was born on July 24, 1931 in Newark, NJ. The daughter of Henry and Elsa Grossmueller, Helene lived a full, blessed life surrounded by friends and family who loved and admired her.
After a long successful career as a Realtor with John R. Wood, Helene moved to Casselberry, FL to be close to her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Anita Black and Susan Siefert and son, Michael Hancock and brothers, Herbert and Martin Grossmueller. She will be missed by her 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friends who's lives she profoundly impacted.
We will have a "Celebration of Life" service to honor Helene on Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m. at DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to AdventHealth Hospice Care of Altamonte Springs, Florida or Fellowship Deaconry Ministries of Liberty Corner, New Jersey.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 19, 2019