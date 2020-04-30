|
|
Hella Elisabeth Ristau
Hella Elisabeth Ristau passed away peacefully with her daughters Bettina Ristau (of Naples, FL) and Alexandra Ristau Missagia (of Miami, FL) by her side on April 25, 2020. Hella was born on April 10, 1933 in Hameln, Germany. She came to this country in 1958 to pursue a career with the German Embassy. She enjoyed successful assignments in Chicago, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. where she eventually met her husband and raised her family. Hella had an insatiable appetite for reading and classical music. She also loved playing cards, Scrabble, doing puzzles, following the stock market, and recently uncovered a hidden talent painting with watercolors. Her passion in life was traveling, and she went on many adventures in the US, on cruise ships, and on land based tours to exotic locations around the world. She was selfless and always put the needs of her children ahead of her own. She was incredibly strong and resilient with the many turns she faced in her lifetime. Hella was fiercely independent and instilled all of these values in her daughters. She has five beautiful grandchildren: Natalie Zyblut, Benjamin Zyblut, Sophia Missagia, Alexander Missagia, and Giancarlo Missagia. She enjoyed spoiling both her children and grandchildren. They enjoyed many trips together, and many fine meals in special restaurants and locations. While Hella was a woman of few words, the words she chose were both meaningful and impactful. She will be forever missed and never forgotten. Hella's daughters are incredibly grateful to the amazing angels (caretakers) at the AVOW Frances Georgeson Hospice House who cared for Hella in the last days of her life; and the staff at Keystone Place, where she lived for the last year. She is survived by her grandchildren, her two daughters, and her sister, Marianne Murphy (of the United Kingdom). A celebration of Hella's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to AVOW Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020