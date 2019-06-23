|
Helmut Alfred Nickel
Naples - Helmut Nickel, a resident of Marco Island from 1988 and of The Arlington of Naples since 2016, died on June 5, 2019 at the age of 95. Helmut was born in a small village near Dresden, Germany, on March 24, 1924. His parents were teachers and ran the local two-room school and it is undoubtedly from them that he developed his intellectual curiosity. Following military service in World War II, Helmut enrolled in the Free University in Berlin, receiving his Ph.D. in the field of art history in 1958. The subject of his doctoral dissertation, "The Medieval Cavalry Shield in the West," reflected his interests in arms and armor, medieval history and literature, and heraldry, subjects he would pursue throughout his professional career.
A precociously talented artist, Helmut had his first work published at age 16 in 1940. To support himself as a student in post-war Berlin, he wrote and illustrated a series of comics, including swashbuckling adventures loosely based on such literary classics as The Three Musketeers, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Robinson Crusoe, as well as Winnetou, tales of the American West written by the famous German author Karl May. Helmut's comics were distinguished by lively stories and illustrations incorporating historically accurate costume. A modern generation of adult German comic book aficionados have rediscovered his work and consider him a "super star." Most of the comics, now colorized, have been reprinted.
It was also in Berlin that Helmut met and married the love of his life, Hildegard Wesemann (d. 2017), to whom he was married for 62 years.
In 1960 Helmut was offered the position as a curator in the Department of Arms and Armor at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Promoted to department head in 1968, he had charge of one of the finest collections of its kind in the world, comprising almost 14,000 objects spanning the globe. He lectured and published extensively on the subject and was recognized as one of the field's leading authorities.
Following his retirement in 1988, he and Hilde moved to Marco Island, where they flourished. Helmut and Hilde were especially active in monitoring the activities of the endangered manatee, work for which they received Collier County's recognition as Manatee Alert's 1990 "Rangers of the Year." In 1995 they volunteered at the archaeological dig in Old Marco Village, where they uncovered remains of a settlement of the islands early Calusa inhabitants. They were instrumental in establishing the Marco Island Historical Museum, where Helmut's professional experience was particularly valuable in the early stages of planning. Helmut and Hilde are honored today among the museum's founding members.
In recent years, in spite of age and infirmity, Helmut continued to write scholarly papers, which now number more than 125. His final work, "An Armorial of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table," a volume of over 400 pages that he finished only weeks before his death, will be published later this year.
Helmut will be remembered by all who knew him with esteem and affection. He was kind, gentle, and courteous, a man of remarkable talent and intellect who wore his learning and achievements lightly. He was generous with his knowledge and time, and his enthusiasm was infectious. His irrepressible creativity and good humor never failed him.
Helmut is survived by his sister Rosemarie Nickel in Dresden, Germany, and three nephews Ralph Usbec of Berlin, Bernd Usbec of Nuremberg, and Tilo Usbeck of Birmensdorf, near Zurich. Closer to home, he will be missed by his friends Stuart Pyhrr in New York and Eugene Erjavec on Marco Island.
