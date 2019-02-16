|
|
Henry Eric Schwesinger
Naples, FL
Henry Eric Schwesinger passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 10, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family in Naples, FL. He was 74 years old.
Henry was born on March 7, 1944 in Manila, in the Republic of the
Philippines, to Edmund Arno Schwesinger, Sr. "Pops" and Dora Helene Axthelm Schwesinger. Henry was the third of four brothers, Edmund Arno Schwesinger, Jr; Davis Karl Schwesinger; and, Kent Stanley Schwesinger. He attended the Brent International School for high school in the Philippines. Upon graduation, he emigrated to New Jersey, where he then met his beloved wife, Elisabeth (Lis). He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and received an M.B.A. from Columbia University's School of Business. Henry and Lis had two sons, Eric Henry and Glen Joseph Schwesinger.
Professionally, Henry worked on Wall Street in the 1980's for the firms Kidder Peabody & Co. and then Paine Webber & Co. The Schwesinger family moved to Naples, FL in 1989, and Henry began his work as financial adviser for Merrill Lynch. He worked there until his retirement in 2005.
Henry is survived by his wife Elisabeth Schwesinger; son Glen Joseph Schwesinger; son Eric Henry Schwesinger and his wife Dr. Kimberley Chien; Eric's children Josephine and Aurelia Schwesinger; and, his loving dog, Coqui.
Henry is predeceased by his brother, Kent Stanley Schwesinger.
Memorial details to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Avow Hospice in Naples, FL.
Henry will be remembered as incisive, loyal, and loving by his family and friends. The family would like to thank all of Henry's friends that have come by or offered their support. He was as lucky to have had friends that cared about him as we were to have him.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019