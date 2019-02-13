Henry "Hank" H. Harvey



Naples, FL



Henry "Hank" H. Harvey, 91, of Naples passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019. Hank was born June 23, 1927 in New York, New York to John and Margaret Harvey. He was the youngest of eleven children and predeceased by all of his siblings. Hank was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Raised in New York City, he was a graduate of



LaSalle Academy and a USA Navy World War II veteran. Hank was an avid sportsman and during his high school years came within two points of breaking the Madison Square Garden high school basketball scoring record. Professionally, Hank spent 43 years in New York with Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS). It was at SAS that he met his wife, Barbara, with whom he was married to for 63 years. Hank and Barbara resided in Oyster Bay, NY for 37 years before moving to Naples, FL to retire. In the 26 years spent in Naples, Hank was active in the Royal Wood Country Club and was a member of the founding committee, forming The Naples East Tennis Association. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and the ambience of Naples. Hank is survived by his wife, Barbara, children, Susan Coyne (Kevin) of Canastota, NY, Glenn Harvey (Maria) of



Allentown, NJ, and five grandchildren, Carolyn Volpe (Joseph), John Scanlon, Grace Coyne, and Hank and Kristen Harvey. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, February 16th at 10 am at Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church, 6020 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples, FL 34113. The family asks that memorial gifts in lieu of flowers be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane Naples, FL 34105 or at www.avowcares.org. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary