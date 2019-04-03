|
|
Henry J. Maier
Bonita Springs, FL
Henry J. Maier, 88, of Bonita Springs, passed away at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Formerly of Jenkintown, PA, he had been a Bonita Springs
resident since 2004. He was born April 26, 1930 in
Philadelphia, PA, the son of Henry A. and Florence (nee Roder) Maier.
Hank always had a positive view on life and every day was a great day. At the age of 14 Hank contracted polio, a disease that challenged yet did not define him. Hank graduated North Catholic High School in 1950, attended La Salle College, met Joan and lived happily ever after. Hank was dedicated to his family and to his employees at Tile Gallery. He enjoyed the company of friends, playing dominos, reading a good book, sailing, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Hank is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan (nee McGinley) Maier; his beloved children, John Maier of
Roanoke, VA, Kathleen (the late David) Struble of Roanoke, VA, Theresa Maier (Paul Giardina) of Estero, FL, Joanne (Glenn) Krumel of Boulder, CO, Barbara (Kurt) Thomas of Hanover, PA, Donna (Jim) Kalkbrenner of Davidsonville, MD, Kevin (Marian) Maier of Richboro, PA and Eileen Maier (Ian Tavener) of Sydney, Australia; his sisters and brother, Sister Edna Maier, SND of Windsor, CT, Sister Florence Maier, SND of Cincinnati, OH and Conrad (Mary) Maier of Philadelphia, PA; and twelve cherished grandchildren - Katie, Michael, Shannon, Kellan, Greg, Tom, Patrick, Matthew, Paul, Julie, Jakob, Jessica.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial
contributions be made to Hope Hospice, https://donate.hopehcs.org or to the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019