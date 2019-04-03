Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Maier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Maier


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry J. Maier Obituary
Henry J. Maier

Bonita Springs, FL

Henry J. Maier, 88, of Bonita Springs, passed away at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Formerly of Jenkintown, PA, he had been a Bonita Springs

resident since 2004. He was born April 26, 1930 in

Philadelphia, PA, the son of Henry A. and Florence (nee Roder) Maier.

Hank always had a positive view on life and every day was a great day. At the age of 14 Hank contracted polio, a disease that challenged yet did not define him. Hank graduated North Catholic High School in 1950, attended La Salle College, met Joan and lived happily ever after. Hank was dedicated to his family and to his employees at Tile Gallery. He enjoyed the company of friends, playing dominos, reading a good book, sailing, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Hank is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan (nee McGinley) Maier; his beloved children, John Maier of

Roanoke, VA, Kathleen (the late David) Struble of Roanoke, VA, Theresa Maier (Paul Giardina) of Estero, FL, Joanne (Glenn) Krumel of Boulder, CO, Barbara (Kurt) Thomas of Hanover, PA, Donna (Jim) Kalkbrenner of Davidsonville, MD, Kevin (Marian) Maier of Richboro, PA and Eileen Maier (Ian Tavener) of Sydney, Australia; his sisters and brother, Sister Edna Maier, SND of Windsor, CT, Sister Florence Maier, SND of Cincinnati, OH and Conrad (Mary) Maier of Philadelphia, PA; and twelve cherished grandchildren - Katie, Michael, Shannon, Kellan, Greg, Tom, Patrick, Matthew, Paul, Julie, Jakob, Jessica.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial

contributions be made to Hope Hospice, https://donate.hopehcs.org or to the .

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now