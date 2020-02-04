|
Henry P. Hansen
Naples - Henry Peter Hansen, 83, of Naples, FL formerly of Ramsey & Mahwah, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 surrounded by his family, following complications from pneumonia resulting from a hard fought battle with metastatic head & neck cancer and cardiac amyloidosis. Henry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maureen (Gormley), daughter Donna & son-in-law Thomas Doherty of Ramsey, NJ, son James & daughter-in-law Natalie Hansen also of Ramsey, NJ, and six wonderful grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Olivia Doherty, Jack Hansen, Trevor Hansen, Christian Doherty, Sean Hansen and Caroline Doherty. He is also survived by his brother John (Bruni), brother-in-law Dennis Gormley (Marge) and 11 nieces & nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Henry & Christine Hansen, and his sisters Carole (Robert) Connell and Norma (Delbert) Smith. Henry was born and raised in Staten Island, NY and was a graduate of Port Richmond High School, NY & Concordia College, Moorehead, MN. In his summers during college, Henry worked as a mechanic's helper for The Otis Elevator Company in NYC & upon graduation, was hired. He devoted his career to the elevator industry negotiating contracts with many of NYC's most iconic commercial & residential buildings & hotels. He retired in 2012 after spending 54 years as a sales executive at Otis, New York Elevator and Thyssen Krupp, but some of his most rewarding years were spent mentoring new hires & later in retirement as a consultant. Henry served in the US Army at Ft. Belvoir, VA and was an avid golfer at High Mountain Golf Club, Franklin Lakes, NJ where he had 3 hole-in-ones, and Stonebridge Country Club, Naples, FL. When he was not on the golf course, he could be found painting, & building intricate model ships. Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather & a true friend to all who were fortunate to know him, and his commanding yet gentle presence will be missed beyond measure. Visitation Friday 2/7 1pm-3pm, Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd. Naples, FL. A celebration of Henry's life will take place in Ramsey, NJ at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Henry's name to Columbia Hospital Bd of Trustees c/o Dr. Mat Maurer's Cardiac Research, attn: Jamie Bienstock, Columbia University Medical Center 630 W168th St, P&S Box 48
New York, NY 10032 or AVOW Hospice Inc, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020