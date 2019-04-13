Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Henry V. Aguet


1947 - 2019
Henry V. Aguet Obituary
Henry V. Aguet

Bonita Springs, FL

Henry V Aguet, 72, of

Bonita Springs, passed away on April 10th at his home on the beach. He was born April 9 1947 in New York City, son of Enrique Aguet and Anna

(Foster) Aguet.

Henry was raised in Miami and went on to receive a BFA from the University of

Florida in 1968. He earned a MFA from the University of Illinois in 1970. He became a professor in visual communication and computer imagery at the Herron School of Art in Indianapolis. Henry taught for over forty years before retiring to Bonita.

He is survived by his wife Jan. Henry and Jan loved spending time together with friends near the water. Henry will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in his name to HOPEHCS.org.

To sign the guest register or to leave condolences please visit www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home & Crematory. Family Owned and Operated since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019
