Henry Voss
Naples - Henry Frank Voss passed away on August 15, 2019 in Naples, Florida after a brief illness. He was born January 5, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. Henry served in the Army Airforce and was an outstanding Airforce B24 pilot who led 30 plus missions in the European theater during WWII; Henry never lost a crew member. He was VP of Technology and a Chemical Engineer for Nabisco for over 30 years. Henry divided his time between Surrey, England and Naples, Florida. Henry is survived by his wife Shirley (Davies) of 34 years his son Craig and his wife Chris; step-son Leigh and his wife Sonia; and step-daughter Jacqueline. As well as 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Throughout their marriage Henry and his wife traveled around the world making many friends along the way. He enjoyed horse racing and attended Royal Ascot every year. His greatest pleasure was spending time with the grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the St. John's Episcopal Church in Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Physicians Regional Hospital Nurses Fund. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019