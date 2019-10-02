|
Herb Hanson
- - Herb Hanson was a loving father and grandfather who contributed generously to the Hunters Ridge and Bonita Springs Communities. He was born to Ann and Herbert J. Hanson at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison WI on October 11, 1934.
Herb demonstrated his strong work ethic early by shoveling snow, delivering local newspapers, working at the Arcade Bowling Alley, Federal Bake Shop and National Tea Company-all before he graduated from Madison East High School.
He played basketball, baseball and football for Madison East. He also played baseball for the Catholic Youth Organization, and basketball at Madison Business College, where he graduated in 1956. He was a lifelong fan of University of Wisconsin basketball and football.
Herb served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for nine years and while in the National Guard began selling insurance part-time, then went into the business full-time in 1959. In 1971 he left the insurance business and became a financial planner with Financial Service Corporation. In 1976 he became the first certified financial planner in Madison, Wisconsin.
Herb co-founded Financial Planning Services in Madison, WI where he eventually became the sole owner and built the small company into a well respected Madison planning firm.
Along the way he gathered impressive industry credentials that included: becoming a Certified Financial Planner, a Chartered Financial Consultant, and a Certified Senior Advisor.
He was a loving father who instilled the value of a college education in his daughters, Diane (Bill) Brue of Stoughton, WI, Lisa-deceased (Kevin) Domack, Colleen (Chris) Benson of Austin, Texas, Sandra Hanson of Stoughton WI, and Ann Hanson of Madison, WI. He saw all of them receive their degrees. He taught them to be independent, kind and caring and encouraged them to get involved in their communities. He enjoyed attending the activities of his grandchildren: Symone, Ciara, Melissa, Aaron, Natalie, James and Laura: great grandchildren; Kohen, Julian and Kellen and felt it was important to be part of their lives.
In 2008, he married Sue Steger-Krukonis-Hanson and embraced her family; Jay (Tina), Nicole (Mike) and grandchildren, Chaz, Anna, Ruby and Nate.
Herb was predeceased by his daughter Lisa, both parents, and his sister Geraldine Toohey. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his sister Colleen Heaslip of Shelbourne, Vermont.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Joanne's Home Hospice, 27200 Imperial Pkwy Bonita Springs, Florida, from 11-11:45 a.m. Luncheon reception to follow at Hunters Ridge, Bonita Springs-All are invited.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019