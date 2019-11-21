|
|
Herbert Edward Henderson, Jr. "Butch"
Naples - Herbert Edward Henderson, Jr. "Butch" 76, passed away peacefully, in his home, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Naples, FL. His legacy is the home he, along with his departed wife, Eileen, built. He was honest, fair, highly intelligent and was a hard worker who loved nature and wildlife.
Butch is survived by his three children, Steven Edward Henderson, Sharon Henderson and Sheryl Ann (Carlos Herrera) Henderson; 2 grandchildren, Fabian Donte and Gabriel Grant and his brother, William Thomas (Karen) Henderson.
Private services will be held at the Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at gifts.worldwildlifefund.org.
Please visit www.muller-thompson.com for a future service of remembrance announcement, to share memories or light a candle.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019