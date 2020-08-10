Herbert F. Ley Jr.



Herbert F. Ley Jr. - AKA - Happy Herb Eight Toes Born February 9, 1931 - August 10, 2020. --- HE NEVER ATE ANY ORGANIC FOODS --- Except a small piece of organic carrot cake baked by Patsy Dillion. Born in Brooklyn NY, the only child of deceased parents Margret Johanna (nee Vogel) and Herbert F. Ley. Raised in the Hempstead L.I. area. Graduated from Hempstead High in 1949. Spent a year on a dairy farm near Norwich in upstate N.Y. Graduated from Cornell University, College of Agriculture in 1954 with a BS degree in Animal Husbandry. Was a member a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity.



He married his high school sweetheart (Joan Marie Sheridan) in August of 1953, the beginning of a long and enjoyable, close and loving relationship lasting 67 years. Served two years as a 1st Lt. stationed with a tank battalion in Friedburg, Germany. Returning to the Ithaca NY in late 1956 the couple purchased a 165 acre farm in Lansing, ten miles north of Ithaca. Herb worked as an Animal Husbandry Experimentalist at Cornell managing several units conducting animal feeding experiments. In 1965 he was hired by Ralston Purina Company to develop and manage a new veal feeding program until 1973. Herb and Joan raised veal calves from 1960 and continued raising 500 calves per year from 1973 until 1983.



Joan started selling real-estate in 1979 and became a top sales person in the Ithaca NY area allowing them to retire to Paradise here in Naples, FL in January of 1996. He is survived by his wife and only son Herbert III, his wife - Lorene, four lovely granddaughters - Michelle, Stephanie, Kara and Kirsten along with 7 great grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House.









