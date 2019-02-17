|
|
Herbert Rosser Savage
Marco Island, FL
Herbert Rosser Savage was born in Miami to William Rosser Savage and Anna Hampus Savage in 1919. He had one sister, Ella. Herbert and Emily have three children, Charlene, Sharon and Herbert, Jr. (Kimberly). Grandchildren include Garrett (Kira), Crystal (TC), Alix (Malek), Bradley, Callie and Herb III. Two great grandsons are Tommy (4) and Max (3). They were truly loved by "Granddaddy". Additional family members live in Dalarna , Sweden. Herb was predeceased by his sister Ella and his granddaughter Zoe. Herb attended the University of Illinois. He was drafted and served in the Army Corps of Engineers. He was enrolled in Officers Candidate School and was soon instructing mine warfare and demolitions to the servicemen arriving in Europe . When the war ended, he returned to the University of Illinois to finish his education. He graduated in 1949 and returned to Miami where he met and married Emily Carlson in 1950. When the Korean conflict broke out, Herb was recalled to service and was stationed in Japan for 18 months. Herb and Gordon Severud shared an Architectural practice. Herb joined the Coral Reef Yacht Club where he eventually served as Commodore in 1972. During his tenure as Commodore, he designed the lanai which was added to the clubhouse and stands as a lasting tribute to his architectural expertise. Herb was invited to join The Mackle Brothers firm by Jim Vensel and it was the highlight of his career. He designed the early models on Marco Island and the Welcome Center where people could see what the Island would look like as it grew. He designed shopping centers and the Marco Beach Hotel and Villas which is now known as the JW Marriott. He wanted the Island to have a Polynesian feel, and the early Country Club and Yacht Club were both Polynesian in their design. The Deltona Corporation was not able to complete the Island as planned, but much of what Herb contributed will continue to serve Marco Island for years to come. Lovingly called "The Mayor of Marco", Herb was active in numerous organizations: the Chamber of Commerce, The Marco Island Historical Society, Reserve Officers Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, MOAA, American Legion, Sunrise Rotary Club, Marco Lutheran Church, and the American Institute of Architects where he was a member Emeritus. Herb was honored with numerous awards over the years including the naming of HERB SAVAGE WAY, The HERBERT R. SAVAGE BRIDGE over Smokehouse Bay and the naming Of the Deltona Memorial Room at the Marco Island Historical Society to the HERB AND EMILY SAVAGE room. Herb never met a stranger, and he loved the young people of the schools on the Island. He was always amazed that the students wanted to talk to him and thank him for singing God Bless America with them. A Celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held at the Marco Island Historical Society on Sunday, March 10th from 1 to 4 PM. The public is invited. Memorials may be made to the Sunrise Rotary Club Herbert R. Savage Scholarship fund, the Marco Island Historical Society, or the Marco Lutheran Church . Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N. Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019