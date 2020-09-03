1/1
Herman Lamar Adams Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Lamar Adams, Jr.

Naples, FL - Herman Lamar Adams, Jr.

January 26th, 1937 - August 31st, 2020

Herman, known best as Lamar, 83, passed away in the early afternoon of August 31st, 2020 in Naples, FL. At this time we are having a cremation as he wished and holding a celebration of life at a later date to be determined.

Lamar is survived by his only child, daughter Kimberly Adams, granddaughters Brandee Adams, Kristee Adams-McArdle, and 5 great grandchildren, Bailee, Jaylee, Levi, Izaiah, and Greyson. Also survived by his brothers, Charles Adams, Donald Adams and sister Linda Hayes. He is at peace with his loving wife Lorene Adams, married 59 years, who's passing was November 2nd, 2017.

Lamar was one of six children, three brothers, Charles Adams, Donald Adams and Larry Adams. Two sisters, Linda Hayes and Brenda Routh. Lamar was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He loved the game of golf and spending quality time with his family! He is already deeply missed and his addicting smile will always be remembered as one of a kind.

For online condolences please visit www.fullernaples.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved