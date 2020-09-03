Herman Lamar Adams, Jr.
Naples, FL - Herman Lamar Adams, Jr.
January 26th, 1937 - August 31st, 2020
Herman, known best as Lamar, 83, passed away in the early afternoon of August 31st, 2020 in Naples, FL. At this time we are having a cremation as he wished and holding a celebration of life at a later date to be determined.
Lamar is survived by his only child, daughter Kimberly Adams, granddaughters Brandee Adams, Kristee Adams-McArdle, and 5 great grandchildren, Bailee, Jaylee, Levi, Izaiah, and Greyson. Also survived by his brothers, Charles Adams, Donald Adams and sister Linda Hayes. He is at peace with his loving wife Lorene Adams, married 59 years, who's passing was November 2nd, 2017.
Lamar was one of six children, three brothers, Charles Adams, Donald Adams and Larry Adams. Two sisters, Linda Hayes and Brenda Routh. Lamar was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He loved the game of golf and spending quality time with his family! He is already deeply missed and his addicting smile will always be remembered as one of a kind.
