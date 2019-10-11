Resources
More Obituaries for Hettie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hettie Jean Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hettie Jean Brown Obituary
Hettie Jean Brown

Naples - Hettie Jean Brown (nee Doyle) of Naples, FL and formerly of Cincinnati

Beloved wife of the late Cullen Ray Brown. Loving mother of Marilyn (Stan) Faeth and the late Michael Brown. Cherished grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Geraldine Wilson of Liberty, KY., Patsy Carman of Summerville, SC. and Elwood Doyle of Baltimore, MD. Hettie passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 88 years. A special thanks to staff and friends for their excellent care at the Carlisle in Naples, FL. Services were held in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to North Naples United Methodist Church or of Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.