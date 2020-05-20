|
|
Hilda Matta Saadeh
Naples, Florida - Hilda Matta Saadeh passed away at the age of 92 in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Hilda devoted her life to her 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Her children are Liliane, Ghassan (Gus), Christiane, Bassam, Michel and Sam. Liliane is married to Adel Samaha. They are the parents of Jimmy and Eddy, Jimmy is married to Clauda. They are the parents of James and Clara. Eddy Samaha is married to Jodi. Ghassan (Gus) is married to Nayla. They are the parents of Tania and Michelle. Christiane Semaan, widow of Semaan, is the mother of Sam and Sandy. Sam is married to Claudia. They are the parents of Gabrielle, Sam and Michael. Reverend Father Bassam Saade is the Pastor of Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Miami, Florida. Michel is married to Giselle, They are the parents of Rita, Catherine, Angelina and Mikayla. Sam is married to Rania. They are the parents of Anna Maria, Daniella and John Paul.
Hilda was born in Lebanon on January 14, 1928. She had one sister, Jeanette, that preceded her in death in 2019. Hilda was married to Captain Michel Saadeh in 1952 and enjoyed a loving 38-year marriage before he was called to God's Eternal Kingdom at the age of 65 on October 2, 1990 in Naples, FL. Hilda was a faithful, dedicated wife and wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A very caring person, Hilda was deeply rooted in her Christian Catholic faith and felt blessed for having a son serving the Church as a Priest for the last 28 years. She devoted her life to prayer and her family and cherished her time with them. Hilda passed away surrounded by her 6 children while reciting the Lord's Prayer. She was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed. May her soul rest in peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. Burial will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Catholic Charities.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2020