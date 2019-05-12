|
|
Hobart Wells "Hobie" Cook
Naples, FL
Hobart Wells Cook, 94, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Formerly of Basking Ridge, NJ, he had been a resident of Southwest Florida for over 20 years. He was born September 1, 1924 in Stamford , CT, the son of
Josephine Waldo (nee Ward) and Hobart Wells Cook Sr.
Hobie served in the
United States Marine Corps and participated in action during World War II in Guam, Okinawa, and the Northern Solomons. He graduated from from the University of
Vermont on the GI Bill and played on the basketball and football teams. He began his career as a teacher, then became a successful international businessman with Midland Ross Inc. He was an accomplished golfer, always enjoying a
competitive game and teaching others to play.
Hobie is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Alice Marie (nee Thompson) Cook; four beloved children, William H. (Ann) Cook of Canyon Lake, TX, Sally G. Cook of Burlington, VT, Anne E. (Robert) Adams of Durham, NC and Thomas W. (Robyn) Cook of Hammond, LA; seven cherished grandchildren and seven treasured great grandchildren.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial with Military Honors will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial
contributions be made to Avow Hospice, www.avowcares.org or to the .
Published in Naples Daily News on May 12, 2019