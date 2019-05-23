|
|
Homer Leslie Price
Naples, FL
Homer Leslie Price, 94, of Naples Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his residence. Formerly of St. Charles Illinois, he had been a resident of Naples for the past 26 years. Homer was born September 22, 1924 in Elgin Illinois, the son of Leslie Homer and Dora (Miller) Price.
He completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at Knox College in 1948, following service in World War II as an Army Air Corp pilot. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. In 1949 Homer began working for the advertising firm of Ross Rays Fogarty as assistant art director. In 1952, he moved on to work for St. Charles Kitchens in advertising and design eventually becoming Vice President of marketing. In 1971 he went to work for Dave Burnap Agency as an account executive. His final career move was to Sub Zero Inc. as Vice President of marketing and sales in 1972 and retired as President and CEO in 1992. Homer elevated Sub Zero to the premier name in built-in refrigeration.
Homer was an active member of the St. Charles Country Club and the Club at Pelican Bay in Naples. His hobbies included golf, traveling the world and watching his beloved Chicago Bears.
Survivors include his loving daughter Deborah and her husband John Tisdel of Cincinnati and Naples Florida, two cherished granddaughters, Courtney and her husband Andrew Black, Amy and her husband Rod Saddington; and two great grandsons Barrett and Hayden Black. In addition to his parents Homer was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Shir Lee Price in 2015.
He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Union Cemetery in St. Charles Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Homer's name may be made to the Salvation Army Tri-City Corps 1710 South Ave St. Charles Illinois 60174. Online condolences may be offered to his family by visiting www.Shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 23, 2019