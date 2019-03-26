|
|
Honorable Julian R. Hanley
Naples, FL
Julian R. Hanley was an accomplished attorney, a New York county judge, district attorney, author and life-long volunteer.
Judge Hanley, l05, died of natural causes Monday, March 18 in Naples, Florida, just 11 days short of his 106th
birthday March 29. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Griffin Hanley and son of former New York lieutenant
governor Joe R. Hanley.
Survivors include Pauline Hanley Clarke, Naples, FL ;
Josephine Hanley Stawicki (Walter), Evanston, Il; and
William R. Hanley (Beth), Londonderry, N.H. He was blessed with ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Julian R. Hanley enjoyed many careers from country
lawyer to judge to author. Born in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Joe R. and Henrietta Hanley, he grew up in Iowa, and Perry, New York. He was thought to be the oldest living graduate of Perry Central High School. He attended Colgate University and received a law degree from Albany Union Law School. He was a member of the New York and Florida state bars. During World War II he was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army serving in the Philippines.
As a published writer, he authored and co-authored
several college textbooks on criminal justice and evidence as well as biographies, articles and books on American history. At age 101 he published his last book, "A Dress, a Tie and a Ring," a heartfelt memoir of his family, painting a vivid portrait of his life and 64-year marriage to Elizabeth (Betty) Griffin Hanley.
Hanley spent his early career practicing law in Wyoming County, NY, later serving as county prosecutor and county judge. On the bench he was known for having a very good judicial temperament and a unique ability to handle complex cases. After retiring to Naples, Florida, in 1976, he spent 10 years as a pro bono attorney, including time as a special assistant in the public defender's office, earning a citation from the Florida Supreme Court and the Florida Bar Association for over 10,000 hours assisting people who could not afford private counsel. His volunteer work involved criminal matters including misdemeanors, felonies and homicides from arraignments through trial. He later concentrated on extradition charges, an area requiring special expertise.
Julian R. Hanley lived a life of service. Called "Judge" by all who knew him, for decades he was a familiar face as a volunteer at Naples Community Hospital. He wielded a hammer for Habitat for Humanity, directed fundraising for United Way and baked cookies for others on a weekly basis. A proud Rotarian in Perry, New York, he had over 40 years' membership with perfect attendance. A life-long member of the Presbyterian church, he was a deacon and even Sunday school teacher. An avid reader as well as writer, he had a special interest in American history especially the lives and contributions of Native Americans. A lover of the outdoors he was an avid gardener, camper, fisherman and traveler. He was a devoted husband, supportive father and proud grandfather and great grandfather. He shared his sense of honor, humor and faith with his family and friends.
The Honorable Julian R. Hanley was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Memorial service will be March 29 at 3 pm First Presbyterian Church, 250 Sixth St. S. Naples, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Shelter for Abused Women & Children in Naples, FL www.naplesshelter.org would be appreciated.
For online condolences, to share memories or light a
candle, please visit The Honorable Julian R. Hanley's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019