Houston Cliff "Snooks" Thompson
Naples - Houston Cliff Thompson left this world peacefully on July 30 to be with his Lord, after suffering many years with Alzheimers and Parkinsons. Born in Maysville, KY on June 4, 1930, Houston was the youngest of 8 children. Parents Amy Ethel and Richard moved their young family to Covington, KY where he spent most of his life and, in 1953, married the love of his life, Ida Jean Albert. He was loving father to 3 daughters, Jan Goldsmith, and Judi and Patti Thompson. He worked many years for and retired from the Postal Service. Houston and Ida moved to Naples in 1999 to be near their 2 grandchildren. Houston always loved and supported kids…from coaching athletic teams to encouraging all children to be good, kind and respectful. In Naples, he was involved in many charities, his church, and the Naples Senior Center. Every morning he could be found at McDonalds having breakfast with friends, then at Wendy's for lunch with more friends. One of the highlights in Houston's life for the past 54 years was his family's annual reunion in Greencastle, IN where he'd visit with his beloved siblings, and nieces and nephews who called him Uncle Snooks! All of his siblings preceded him in death, as did his beloved wife Ida (2010). He is survived by his daughters Jan (John), Naples; Judi (partner Jeanne), Naples; and Patti, West Palm Beach; as well as grandchildren, Holly Goldsmith, New York City and Ben Goldsmith, Bailey, CO.
Houston was a kind, caring, gentle man who had business cards made up that said "My job in life is to make others happy." And indeed he did.
A celebratory memorial service will be held in Naples on Sat. Aug. 24, and in Florence, Ky. on Sun. Sept. 22. Details to follow. The family asks that any donations in Houston's honor be made to the [email protected] in the Memory Care Program.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019